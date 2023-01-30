Millvale Market opens its doors to excited customers

MILLVALE, Pa. (KDKA) - The borough of Millvale finally has a grocery store back in its community.

Today the long-awaited Millvale Market opened to the public.

Not even the rain could stop the parade of people coming in and out of the newly opened Millvale Market here in Millvale.

At 10 a.m. on Sunday, the doors to the Millvale Market officially opened to the public.

This new grocery store and gathering place is a long time in coming for this community. Millvale hasn't had an official grocer in decades, and many we spoke with shared the same sentiment; they are happy to finally have a place to shop for fresh food in their town.

"So, everyone in Millvale's stoked. We have been underserved for so long. These are great people that recognized that and did it. It's going to be awesome," resident Michael Potoczny said.

"I'm just excited. I live down the street, and I am just excited to have a place where I can just go and grab a quick bite or something prepared. I am a working mom, and so sometimes, when it comes to dinner, everything's just kind of crazy. It will be good to have a place I can come and grab some made-to-order food," neighbor Nicole Connor added.

The market features locally sourced foods with fresh produce, frozen items, grab-and-go options, and even a coffee bar.

Owners Jen Saffron and Derek Dumont said they are overwhelmed by the public's support and are excited to bring locally sourced foods back into the community.

"We are here to share the abundance of what takes place right here in Pennsylvania. There are so many amazing farms, growers, producers, [and] retailers. And so really, what we are all about is positioning all that amazingly, delicious, beautiful food right here in Millvale. Really lifting the public health of the community. And offering a convenient, amazing way to feed your family."

Stop by the Millvale Market, now open six days a week at the intersection of Grant Avenue and North Avenue. And get something you need, or maybe something you really want.