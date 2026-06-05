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Two people arrested, more than a dozen guns seized in bust outside of Pittsburgh

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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The Allegheny County Police Department, along with multiple other law enforcement agencies, announced two arrests that took more than a dozen guns off the streets. 

In a social media post, the department said on Thursday morning that their narcotics, vice, and intelligence unit executed a search warrant at a home in Millvale on Evergreen Road. 

Once inside, they found 17 guns, more than five pounds of marijuana, and more than $15,000 in cash. 

millvalegunbust.png
Photos of the guns seized in Millvale Allegheny County Police Department/Facebook

They also announced the arrest of Damion Tigney Sr. at the scene. He is facing multiple charges, including possession with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance. 

A juvenile was also arrested at the scene, and charges have been filed against them through the juvenile court system. 

County police said that they were assisted in the investigation by Tarentum Police, Millvale police, the Allegheny County Housing Authority, and Allegheny Juvenile Probation. 

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