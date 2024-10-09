Pittsburghers to get half-off Rusty's Shakes after Bryan Rust scores this season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It may not have a name that rhymes, but Pittsburghers will still be able to get half-off milkshakes whenever a certain Penguins player scores this season.

The Penguins unveiled Rusty's Shake ahead of Wednesday's home opener against the Rangers. It's the same beloved shake with Oreos, brownies and hot fudge — it just has a new name. The shake will be half-off after every goal Bryan Rust scores this season.

The milkshake used to be called Jake's Shake but it became just a regular milkshake after the Penguins traded winger Jake Guentzel to the Carolina Hurricanes.

"Jake's out, Rusty's in," Rust said in a video posted to the Penguins' social media pages.

INTRODUCING: RUSTY’S SHAKE!



We are thrilled to announce that Bryan Rust will be bringing back Pittsburgh's favorite milkshake, and half-off at the @MShakeFactory after every Rusty goal.



And to top it off, Rusty’s Shake will be HALF-OFF tomorrow to celebrate the start of hockey! pic.twitter.com/CKKCn7xeev — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 8, 2024

In the video, Rust introduces fans to the milkshake and makes one for himself.

"Shake's ready, I'm ready, I hope you guys are ready to go. Half-off Rusty's Shakes are back in the 'Burgh, let's go score some goals," he said.

The Milkshake Factory is celebrating the start of the season with half-off Rusty's Shakes on Wednesday. The company has a handful of locations across the Pittsburgh area, including Downtown, on the South Side, in Moon Township and in Cranberry Township.

To give fans a taste of how many milkshakes to expect, last season Rust scored 28 goals in the 62 games he played.

The Penguins are opening up the season at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena. They're facing off against the New York Rangers. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.