Penguins fans say goodbye to Jake Guentzel and Jake's Shake

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Mike Lange used to say, "Make me a milkshake, Malkin," although Friday the Milkshake Factory was honoring another Penguins player.

Jake Guentzel was an All-Star on the ice for the Pittsburgh Penguins, and his shake at the Milkshake Factory has sold over half a million shakes in the last six years.

To say Jake's Shake has been a popular promotion and snack is an understatement. Maybe that's why over 100 people gathered at the Milkshake Factory's Downtown location on Friday morning to see Guentzel's number retired at the shop and grab one last sip of his marvelous malt.

"We are going to miss Jake," said Shawn Smith, the VP of operations at the Milkshake Factory. "This has been a great ride and I'm really sad to see him go. He has done so much for the city, so much for the Milkshake Factory, the fans. It's not going to be easy to see him go."

Jake's Shake is a delicious blend of hot fudge, cookies and cream, brownies and whipped cream. It was a variation on the shake Guentzel used to order for himself when he first came to Pittsburgh.

By most metrics, the shake brought not only the boys to the yard but everyone who was looking for a sweet treat. Folks like Kaley Stanczyk and her two sons, Noah and Austin.

"We saw it on their page," said Stanczyk of Moon Township. "I have been scrolling, trying to find out what's been going on with Jake and then this popped up too. And they didn't have school today, so I was like we're going."

It was clear to everyone KDKA-TV spoke with on Friday that Guentzel will be missed at the Milkshake Factory, but his memory will certainly continue to churn on in the best way possible.

If you could not make it out on Friday, you are in luck. After Friday, the Milkshake Factory is going to rename the Guentzel-themed treat the Cookie Brownie Fudge and it will be sold at all of their locations, including its stand at PPG Arena.