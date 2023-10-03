Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett to practice Wednesday, will be monitored ahead of Steelers-Ravens game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another rough, blowout loss for the Pittsburgh Steelers, this time 30-6 to the Houston Texans this past Sunday, has them sitting with a 2-2 record and a date with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5.

"There were several things that were very disappointing about the game," Tomlin said of the blowout loss, citing Houston's physicality as a reason for beating Pittsburgh. "I didn't think we played really good in 2nd-and-long circumstances."

Houston maintained a successful running attack because runners kept falling forward for positive yards, Tomlin said.

The significant changes Tomlin spoke of in the postgame press conference mainly concerned the team's lack of physicality and the division of labor among other players. Tomlin said the team will participate in pads-on practices this week as they had been routinely practicing in helmets due to schedule or practice shortages because of the team's schedule.

What does Mike Tomlin want to see Kenny Pickett improve upon as the season progresses?

"I want to see him make fluid decisions, particularly in the early stages of games. I think a component of us getting off to more fluid starts is more fluid decision-making and things happening more on rhythm."

Is it capable or necessary for playcalling to be split up amongst the coaching staff for more desired outcomes?

"I think playcalling oftentimes rests in more than one place, but I don't think we talk about it a lot in settings such as this. Playcalling is cooperative on offense and defense."

Kenny Pickett suffers bone bruise

Injuries were aplenty in the loss. Quarterback Kenny Pickett's status for the upcoming divisional clash remains murky as of Monday, with the second-year signal-caller suffering a bone bruise after taking a sack late in the third quarter, according to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The injury could "lead to a short-term absence."

Pickett is scheduled to participate in practice on Wednesday and will be monitored up until game time, according to Tomlin.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth could miss the next two to three weeks, according to another report, as the young pass-catcher suffered a hamstring injury. Freiermuth left Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans in the third quarter after suffering the injury. He was ruled out after going to the locker room for an evaluation. He had three catches for seven yards before leaving the game.

Knee sprain Left tackle Dan Moore will be out with a knee sprain. First-round rookie Broderick Jones is slated to make his first career start against the Ravens.

"I think he's been practicing really well. I feel really good about what he's done to tee up his performance from a practice perspective, the amount of urgency that he has, [and] the quality of his play."

Defensive lineman Demarvin Leal is in the concussion protocol. Pressley Harvin's hamstring ailment will continue to be monitored. Tomlin was encouraged by James Daniels' recovery after missing the Houston game.

Steelers prepare to take on Ravens

"We know them, they know us. The waters run deep," Tomlin said of the history behind the Steelers-Ravens rivalry.

The Ravens enter the first of two matchups against the Steelers with injury issues of their own.

Offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley did not play last week due to a knee injury. Wideouts Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham, Jr. missed last week's game, as did defensive stalwarts Marlon Humphrey and Odafe Oweh.

For the Steelers to have a chance at victory, the defense will once again need to contain Baltimore's franchise player, dual-threat QB Lamar Jackson.

In the run game, it is still very much Lamar-centric. He is their leading rusher. He's got four rushing touchdowns," Tomlin said of Jackson's ability.

Working in the Steelers' favor is Jackson's career stat line against Pittsburgh.

Jackson has a passer rating of 67.4 with 634 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions in five games against the Steelers in his career, but Tomlin was quick to highlight the skill level of Jackson and the other elite AFC North passers.

"We got talented quarterbacks in our division. The hair stands up on the back of our neck when we prepare for these quarterbacks. All of them. We have plans catered toward all of them individually, we have to. We better be a thorn in their side."

Baltimore's committee of veteran running backs can complement Jackson's ability as a rusher, Tomlin added.

Baltimore has several pressure packages they will utilize to attack opposing quarterbacks, from four-man and five-man rushes to all-out blitzes.

Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen is a "dynamic duo," according to Tomlin. "They are impactful."

The aforementioned tandem "is probably the third generation of high-quality, second-level linebacker play" that has aided the Ravens for the better part of 20 years, dating back to Ray Lewis' time as the defensive anchor.

It is sure to be another physical matchup between two teams that have no love for one another.

The Steelers take on their fierce AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, this Sunday. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m., and the game can be seen on KDKA-TV.