Swarm of midges around Lake Erie seen on weather radar

CLEVELAND (KDKA) -- Swarms of midges over Lake Erie were caught on weather radar this weekend.

NWS Cleveland said its radar picked up midges west of the city near the lakeshore of Lorain and Huron counties on Saturday evening.

On Sunday night, NWS Cleveland reported seeing an uptick in midges. A weather spotter in Euclid told the NWS the swarm was greater than previous years.

"It's that time of year again....good luck with that Lake Erie," NWS Pittsburgh tweeted with a winking emoji.

While seeing so many midges is a little alarming, CBS affiliate WOIO reports they're completely harmless to humans and their presence indicates a healthy Lake Erie.