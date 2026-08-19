Photos show the nearly 3,000 pounds of trash removed from forest in Pennsylvania

Nearly 3,000 pounds of trash was removed from the Michaux State Forest in Pennsylvania last week, officials said.

The Michaux Forest District said in a Facebook post that its staff pulled 2,900 pounds of trash illegally dumped along the road in the state forest. The trash included mattresses, couches, televisions and tires.

"Not only does this utilize valuable resources and time away from our daily tasks, but it also uses funds out of our district budget to dispose of other people's trash," the Facebook post said.

The Michaux Forest District, located in south-central Pennsylvania, is asking the public's help in identifying the people who dumped the trash. If anyone spots trash dumping or other illegal activities, they can contact the district forest at 717-352-2211 or fd01@pa.gov.

"If you do see somebody dumping trash on the state forest, we ask that you please do NOT approach them but instead take a picture of a license plate or take note of the make and model of the vehicle to help our rangers investigate," the Facebook post closed with.

Michaux State Forest, according to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, is considered Pennsylvania's "cradle of forestry." It covers more than 85,500 acres in the South Mountain area in Cumberland, Franklin and Adams counties. The state said the forest is named for Andre Michaux, a French botanist who discovered and named many plants in the 18th century.

Photos of the dumped trash can be found below.

Nearly 3,000 pounds of trash was removed from the Michaux State Forest in Pennsylvania, officials said. (Photo Credit: Michaux Forest District)

Nearly 3,000 pounds of trash was removed from the Michaux State Forest in Pennsylvania, officials said. (Photo Credit: Michaux Forest District)

Nearly 3,000 pounds of trash was removed from the Michaux State Forest in Pennsylvania, officials said. (Photo Credit: Michaux Forest District)

Nearly 3,000 pounds of trash was removed from the Michaux State Forest in Pennsylvania, officials said. (Photo Credit: Michaux Forest District)