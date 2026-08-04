Massive drug ring distributed more than 100 pounds of meth in Pennsylvania and Ohio, officials say

Fifteen people are facing federal charges after prosecutors said they ran a large-scale drug ring that distributed more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio said in a news release that the group obtained meth from drug suppliers in Akron, Ohio, and the U.S.-Mexico border before it was sold to people in Ohio, Pennsylvania and other places in the surrounding region. The news release added that four homes in Akron were used as stash houses to store, process and distribute the meth.

Law enforcement's investigation, which was a yearlong effort from federal and local agencies, found drug transactions totaling more than 100 pounds of meth. Investigators also seized approximately 15 pounds of meth and a firearm as part of the investigation.

The 15 people were taken into custody between April and May in a series of coordinated arrests, authorities said.

Clarence Daniels, Larry Finch, Nicholas Helfrick, Ricardo Allison, Sheldon Bell, John Townsend, Bryce Dittman, Tyler Smith, Anthony Raunikar, Marcus Nixon, John Koza, Earl Breckenridge, Jazzmin Thomas, Samantha Lentz and Craig Consilio were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The defendants range in age from 27 to 62.