Meta warns as many as one million Facebook users that their logins may have been compromised

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KDKA) - Facebook's owner Meta is warning users that as many as one million users may have had their login information stolen.

Meta's researchers have discovered more than 400 malicious Android and Apple apps designed to steal personal Facebook logins.

A Meta spokesperson said the company is reaching out to the users who may be at risk.

The applications are disguised as games, photo editors, and health and lifestyle services.

Often, app users are asked to log in with their Facebook, which enables hackers to steal logins and passwords.

Google has removed those apps from the Google Play store.