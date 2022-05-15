Watch CBS News
State police looking for Mercer County man charged with attempted homicide

By Shelley Bortz

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police are searching for a man charged with attempted homicide. 

State police say John Barlow, of Grove City, has been charged with attempted criminal homicide and an arrest warrant has been issued.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

He is wanted after driving his vehicle at police officers, who shot at him, on Sunday in Liberty Township.

Law enforcement responded to Brent Road in Mercer County to issue an arrest warrant on Barlow, who drove away in his vehicle when officers arrived around 8:30 a.m., according to a state police release.

Police said they began a vehicle pursuit but called it off after Barlow went into "rough terrain," according to the release. Police searched on foot and later found Barlow sitting in his vehicle.

Barlow then "drove directly at a trooper," according to police, who then shot at him. He fled the scene. 

Police say he is driving a burgundy Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck. 

First published on May 15, 2022 / 5:44 PM

