2 Pennsylvania men charged after deadly "targeted bombing" over drug money

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Clearfield County men have been charged in connection with a deadly "targeted bombing" over drug money in 2019, authorities said.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania said on Tuesday in a news release that Clint Addleman and Kris Joseph Nevling were indicted by a federal grand jury in Johnstown on charges of conspiracy to maliciously destroy property by explosive or fire and possession of an unregistered destructive device. Addleman is also charged with malicious destruction of property by explosive or fire resulting in death and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The charges stem from a bombing that killed Shanna Carlson on Oct. 4, 2019, in her apartment building in Clearfield, CBS affiliate WTAJ-TV reported.

Tuesday's news release, citing the indictment, said Addleman was a drug dealer who provided Carlson "several hundred dollars worth of methamphetamine" without an upfront payment. Authorities said the victim did not pay the money back and Addleman allegedly threatened violence against the woman over her failure to pay.

The remnants of the apartment bombing in Johnstown in 2019. (Credit: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania)

In October 2019, the indictment says that Addleman and Nevling "aided and abetted each other in the construction and possession" of a bomb. The explosive device was allegedly delivered to Carlson's apartment inside a package, later exploding. The woman was killed and the apartment building was destroyed.

The two men may face life behind bars in connection with the charges. Addleman is currently in prison on unrelated charges, while Nevling remains detained on other charges connected to the incident.

"As alleged, Clint Addleman and Kris Joseph Nevling were responsible for building a bomb that was used to murder one of Addleman's methamphetamine customers and almost completely leveled the building where she lived," Eric Olshan, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, said in Tuesday's news release. "This conduct—involving lethal retaliation over nothing more than an outstanding drug debt—shocks the conscience and has no place in our communities or anywhere else."