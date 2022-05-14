Melissa Hart drops out of Pennsylvania governor race and endorses Lou Barletta

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Another candidate is dropping out of the race for Pennsylvania governor.

Republican Melissa Hart announced Friday that she's ending her campaign because "the stakes are too high" to split votes on Tuesday's primary.

"The very reason I began this campaign is the same reason I am suspending my campaign; my desire to serve the people of Pennsylvania and their best interests," she posted on Facebook.

Melissa Hart is now endorsing Lou Barletta, saying she believes he's the only candidate who can defeat Josh Shapiro, who is unopposed in his primary.

Jake Corman dropped out of the race Thursday to also support Barletta.

Both Corman and Harts' names will still appear on Tuesday's ballot.