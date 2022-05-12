Jake Corman drops out of governor's race, endorses Lou Barletta

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Jake Corman, a Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, announced Thursday that he's dropping out of the race and endorsing Lou Barletta.

"Campaigning for governor has been a tremendous honor," he said in a statement. "It's been a true joy getting to meet and talk with so many good people - good Pennsylvanians."

In the same statement, Corman shared his support for Barletta.

"Lou Barletta is a hardworking former mayor and congressman who supports the America First Agenda," Corman said. "He's a tough, experienced and principled leader who can win in the fall. As Senate President Pro Tempore and a leader of our party, I believe it's my duty to put the Republican party first. There's a tremendous opportunity to do something that we've only done once in the last two decades - elect a Republican as governor of Pennsylvania. The only thing that will prevent this is if we nominate someone who cannot possibly win in the fall, and that's a real possibility with nine candidates in this race."

The Pennsylvania primary is Tuesday.

Corman, from Centre County, was first elected to the Pennsylvania Senate in 1998.