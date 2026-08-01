Woman left children alone at home before being found intoxicated in roadway, police say

A Westmoreland County woman is facing charges after police said they found her unresponsive and intoxicated in the middle of a roadway while two children were left home alone.

Penn Township police said officers responded on July 24 to Berlin Road near Chestnut Lane after a passerby reported an unresponsive woman lying in the roadway.

According to police, the woman, identified as 40-year-old Melissa Davis, was found on a poorly lit section of Berlin Road near a blind curve. Officers also found a cup with a strong odor of alcohol next to Davis.

Officers noted that Davis had constricted pupils, slurred speech and was unable to sit up on her own. When questioned, police said Davis admitted to consuming whiskey, six hydrocodone pills and at least eight Xanax pills.

Due to her level of impairment, Davis was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, according to police.

During their investigation, officers determined Davis had left two children, ages 11 and 2, alone at her home without adult supervision.

According to court documents, the 11-year-old child told investigators they saw Davis consume a large amount of alcohol earlier that night and asked her to take care of the younger child before she left. Police said the child believed Davis was gone for at least an hour.

Davis is now charged with endangering the welfare of children, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.