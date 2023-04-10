Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold in Westmoreland County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said the ticket matched all five white balls drawn on Friday: 12-32-49-51-66. It didn't match the yellow Mega Ball 21.

The Greensburg Newsstand gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 28,000 Pennsylvania Lottery tickets won something in the drawing. The lottery said players should check every ticket every time.

Since a jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket wasn't sold, the jackpot was boosted to $441 million. The next drawing will be held on Tuesday.

Winners should call 1-800-692-7481 or go online to learn more about filing a claim.