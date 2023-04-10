Watch CBS News
Local News

Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in Westmoreland County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold in Westmoreland County. 

The Pennsylvania Lottery said the ticket matched all five white balls drawn on Friday: 12-32-49-51-66. It didn't match the yellow Mega Ball 21. 

The Greensburg Newsstand gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 28,000 Pennsylvania Lottery tickets won something in the drawing. The lottery said players should check every ticket every time. 

Since a jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket wasn't sold, the jackpot was boosted to $441 million. The next drawing will be held on Tuesday. 

Winners should call 1-800-692-7481 or go online to learn more about filing a claim.

First published on April 10, 2023 / 2:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.