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Mechanic crushed by bus while working in a Westmoreland County garage

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp,
Christopher DeRose
Christopher DeRose
Reporter
Chris DeRose is a reporter for KDKA-TV. He has been a reporter, producer, host and actor for over 15 years, starting his professional career in Chicago back in 2007.
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Christopher DeRose

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A man is dead after a workplace accident in Westmoreland County. 

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a mechanic was working on a bus this morning in New Florence Borough when he clipped the brake line. 

This caused the bus to roll on top of him and crush him. 

Westmoreland County 911 informed that the coroner had been called to the garage. 

We have a crew headed to the scene, and we will bring you the latest information as it develops. 

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