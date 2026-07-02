Mechanic crushed by bus while working in a Westmoreland County garage

A man is dead after a workplace accident in Westmoreland County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a mechanic was working on a bus this morning in New Florence Borough when he clipped the brake line.

This caused the bus to roll on top of him and crush him.

Westmoreland County 911 informed that the coroner had been called to the garage.

We have a crew headed to the scene, and we will bring you the latest information as it develops.