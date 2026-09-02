Possible measles exposure reported at Pennsylvania Turnpike service plaza

Pennsylvania health officials said a person from out of state tested positive for measles and may have exposed others at a Pennsylvania Turnpike service plaza in Westmoreland County.

In a news release on Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said the person potentially exposed others to measles at the New Stanton Service Plaza on the westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County on Aug. 17.

The state Department of Health said anyone who may have been exposed at the service plaza — including at the Burger King, Starbucks, Sunoco, 7-Eleven, restrooms, and dining area — should check their vaccination status and monitor for symptoms.

"Individuals who are not vaccinated are most at-risk for infection," the news release said. "Getting vaccinated is the best protection from the highly contagious measles virus, providing 97 percent lifetime protection after two doses."

Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, which are followed by a rash that starts on the head or face and spreads downward. Symptoms can start seven to 21 days after exposure.

"The only way to prevent measles is with the MMR vaccine," the news release said.

People who believe they were exposed to measles and are experiencing symptoms should contact their healthcare provider or call the Pennsylvania Department of Health's toll-free hotline at 877-724-3258.

There are more than 500 cases of measles in Pennsylvania, including more than 110 new cases in the last seven days, according to the state's measles dashboard, which was last updated on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Ninety-one people have been hospitalized.

Lancaster County has reported the most cases: 242. Thirty-six counties have reported at least one measles case, according to the dashboard.