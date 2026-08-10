Ross Township getting $900,000 grant to improve McKnight Road traffic signals

As part of Pennsylvania's Green Light-Go program, $38 million in traffic upgrades is being spread across communities. One of those areas seeing nearly $1 million is Ross Township.

Those who drive McKnight Road are no strangers to the traffic lights. They say sometimes it feels too quick or too slow, and traffic gets backed up.

Residents are hoping that with this money, things will look a lot better and traffic will run smoothly.

"Sometimes, those lights turn red so quick that you don't have time to react," said Rick Fera.

"There's a lot of times where I feel like it's not ideally set up or timed," said Britt Hankins.

Through the program, Ross Township is getting $900,000. The money will be used to upgrade nine intersections along McKnight Road. Everything from retiming traffic signals and monitoring traffic flow to installing LED technology and upgrading signals to a newer system is available with the grant money.

The township says they are aware that the current system has reached its useful life. They noticed, especially during last holiday season, there was poor vehicle tracking and queueing inaccuracy causing backups.

"I don't know if it's just the timing of the cross sections kind of changed a little bit so that it's more time going up and down McKnight, but I think that'd be helpful," said Hankins.

The hope is that not only will traffic flow improve, but attention to safety will, especially after recent accidents. The most recent one took the life of a 15-year-old boy. The township does say that pedestrians will be detected walking under the new system, making it safer to cross.

"I would want to see more crosswalks," said Hankins.

"Just more safety, save one life, it's worth it," said Fera.

Ross Township is still awaiting a letter and contract. There is no exact timing of the work just yet.