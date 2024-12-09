McKnight Road to see lane restriction while crews conduct signal upgrades

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Starting Tuesday, a single-lane restriction will take effect on McKnight Road through late December while crews conduct signal upgrades.

The single-lane restriction will be in each direction and will occur as needed between Evergreen Road/Babcock Boulevard and the I-279 interchanges on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The work is part of a $27 million McKnight Road improvement project.

Work will include bridge and culvert preservation, milling and paving, base repairs, drainage upgrades and repairs, pipe cleaning, guide rail, signal, and ADA ramp upgrades, waterline replacement, concrete mountable curb replacement, and new signage and pavement markings between Venture Street and Perrymont Road, including the Babcock Boulevard/Evergreen Road ramps, per a news release from PennDOT.

Other upcoming restrictions will include a 12-day closure of the Nelson Run Road interchange, a two-weekend closure at the Venture Street intersection, and several overnight ramp closures for paving operations and structure repairs.

Work is scheduled to conclude in the spring of 2025.