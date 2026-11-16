Families impacted by traffic violence call for safer roads during remembrance event

Families impacted by traffic violence joined advocates in McKeesport on Monday to call for safer streets and remember those killed in roadway crashes during the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

The event was held along Lysle Boulevard, a roadway advocates describe as one of the most dangerous roads in the area for pedestrians. Organizers said the concerns extend beyond McKeesport and reflect traffic safety issues seen across Allegheny County.

"Many lives are being lost because, remember, one life lost is just too many," said Courtney Thompkins, founder of Q Cares.

According to data shared at the event, Allegheny County recorded 241 traffic-related injuries and 78 fatalities between 2021 and 2025. Of those fatalities, seven involved cyclists who were struck and killed.

Seth Bush, senior advocacy manager for Bike Pittsburgh, said safer infrastructure is critical for residents who rely on alternatives to driving.

"Thirty percent of people in Allegheny County don't have access to a car, which means they're getting around in ways other than driving. Here on Lysle Boulevard, half of the households in this census tract do not drive."

For many families in attendance, the issue is deeply personal," said Bush.

Among them was Kristie Brawn, whose daughter, Taylor Mehalcik, was struck and killed while riding her bicycle in McKeesport last year. Mehalcik was 27 years old and left behind a young daughter.

"Just keep your eyes open because this is the most horrific thing I've ever had to deal with in my life," said Brawn. "Now, I have to worry about her little girl, and she just learned how to ride a bike, and it terrifies me."

Also attending the event was Courtney Thompkins, who lost her daughter, Quanisha Lashay Ball, to traffic violence. Thompkins later founded the Q Cares Foundation to advocate for safer streets and raise awareness about roadway safety.

"As an individual behind the wheel, it's our responsibility to say, 'Let my eyes be open more behind the wheel,'" Thompkins said.

In addition to honoring victims, Bike Pittsburgh is pushing for what it calls a "right-sizing" project on Lysle Boulevard, aimed at reducing speeding and improving safety for people walking, biking and driving.

"It's the wrong size right now. It's so wide that people are able to drive fast and make really dangerous turns," said Bush.

Advocates acknowledged safety improvements along the corridor were made over the past year, but more work is needed.

While no official right-sizing project has been announced, representatives from McKeesport and PennDOT attended the event to hear concerns and discuss potential safety improvements moving forward.