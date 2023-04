MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — McKeesport police are asking for help finding a missing man.

Police said 32-year-old Gedrald Critten was last seen on Fifth Avenue in McKeesport.

(Photo provided by McKeesport police)

Police said he has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and is not taking his medicine.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or McKeesport police at 412-675-5015.