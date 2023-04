MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — McKeesport police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police said Jeanell Platt was last seen on Saturday around 2:15 p.m. Police said she may be in the Harrison Village area of McKeesport.

(Photo: City of McKeesport Police Department/Facebook)

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the police department at 412-675-5015.