MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - McKeesport police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police said Haley Eadie is missing from Olive Street and may possibly be in McKeesport or Carrick.

City of McKeesport Police Department is requesting your help in locating the following juvenile. Anyone with information is asked to contact City of McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015. Posted by City of McKeesport Police Department on Monday, October 31, 2022

Anyone who sees her is asked to call McKeesport police at 412-675-5015 or 911.