McKeesport school directors fire football coach's staff amid controversy

The highly regarded McKeesport High School football program is facing a major shake-up stemming from a controversy behind the head coach, going back to when he got the role in 2016. The school directors fired his entire staff, KDKA has learned.

Former football player Allen Wright said concern started to pile up about coach Matt Miller when it came to what was happening on the field.

"Regardless of who goes and speaks to him, it's always my way or the highway," Wright said.

While Wright didn't play under Miller, Miller was on staff at the time. Nonetheless, Wright has remained close with multiple people involved with the team. He said eventually, the problems became bigger off the field than on.

"He did not qualify to be a head coach," Wright said. "It was a few different people that said, 'Hey, we're going to put him in place.'"

Wright alleges multiple cases of nepotism, from the way Miller got the job to him making his son the starting quarterback.

Then came last week's sentencing of Isaac Smith, the man convicted of killing Karli Short, the daughter of one of the city's best football players, Brandon Short, along with her unborn baby.

Brandon Short said that two men, at least one being a former teammate, testified as character witnesses on behalf of Smith. He also said Smith and those two men were members of Church of Life in Christ, a congregation headed by Pastor Guy Miller, Coach Miller's father, and a man at the center of a KDKA investigation in 2016. The investigation shared testimonies from former members claiming the church acted more like a cult.

"That was the icing on the cake," Wright said.

Wright said those two character witnesses were assistant coaches on the team, until school directors on the board spoke out at their meeting this week, including Matt Holtzman.

"Due to what has transpired and the profound loss of trust that has followed, I'm calling for the resignation of this entire football coaching staff right now," Holtzman said.

Wright said the coaching staff was let go one day after the meeting.

Coach Miller confirmed the news to KDKA in a statement, saying in part, "While I am deeply disappointed by these decisions, my main concern, as always, is for the student athletes who will be impacted by these actions. My coaching staff and I have consistently led a successful program with accomplishments that speak for themselves."

Now Wright is ready for some positive change for a city that holds so much pride in its team.

"At this point, you know, McKeesport's ready to move on from that distasteful situation," Wright said.

KDKA asked Miller about his own job status, but he did not respond.

KDKA also contacted the district's superintendent and solicitor but hasn't heard back. Holtzman told KDKA he could not share more due to potential litigation.



