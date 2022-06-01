McKeesport firefighters host home run derby for high school baseball team

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — When the McKeesport High School baseball team made it to the playoffs for the first time in years, the fire department decided that it wanted to help the squad celebrate.

The McKeesport Fire Department hosts a home run derby for the high school team at Helen Richey Field on May 31, 2022. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

On Tuesday, the department hosted a home run derby for the Tigers at Helen Richey Field. The kids got to compete for prizes amongst firefighter-themed obstacles.

The department said it was a fun way to plan a unique celebration for the team. The firefighters added that the community loved the idea and they want to make it even bigger for next year.