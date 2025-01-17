McKeesport Area School District hires Donald McFann as new superintendent

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- The McKeesport Area School District has hired Donald McFann to serve as its new superintendent.

McFann was approved unanimously by the school board during a meeting on Thursday and he was given a five-year contract with the district.

The district says McFann was chosen among a pool of 28 applicants and most recently served in the same role at the Bethlehem-Center School District in Washington County, also having worked at the East Allegheny and Clairton districts in the past.

The district also hired Matthew Mols as Assistant Superintendent.

McKeesport Area School District dealing with numerous controversies among staff members

McFann's hiring comes in the wake of a resignation by former superintendent Dr. Tia Wanzo.

Wanzo resigned last year, eight months after a security guard was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student. Sources told KDKA that Wanzo was aware of the abuse, but failed to report it.

The district's police chief, Brenda Sawyer, was arrested in September and is accused of stealing thousands of dollars to fuel a gambling addiction.

Sawyer, who was the regional director for the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Bureau of Narcotics, is charged with stealing from that agency to use the money at local casinos. Police say she took almost $125,000 in drug money over the past five years.

A McKeesport school custodian was charged in the fall after police say he was caught with drugs on the campus of the district's Founders Hall Middle School.