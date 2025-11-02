Watch CBS News
Woman taken to the hospital in critical condition after shooting in McKeesport apartment

A woman is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Saturday morning in McKeesport. 

According to Allegheny County Police, just after 6 a.m., 911 was notified of a shooting inside an apartment at Crawford Village in McKeesport. 

Once police arrived on the scene, they found a woman who had been shot in the stomach. 

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

County police detectives are investigating, and anyone with information is being asked to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

