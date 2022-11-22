McKees Rocks police searching for missing 24-year-old Damonte Jones, last seen a week ago

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) - McKees Rocks police are looking for a 24-year-old man whose family believes he may be in danger.

Police said Damonte Jones hasn't been seen since last Tuesday. A relative who filed a missing person report said Jones suffers from depression and may be in danger.

(Photo provided by McKees Rocks police)

Police describe Jones as 5-foot-9, weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing tan pants and a tan hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call McKees Rocks police or 911.