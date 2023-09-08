Stowe Township parents charged after cocaine found in baby girl's system

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A mom and dad from Stowe Township are facing charges after police said their infant daughter had cocaine in her system.

According to court paperwork, Karen Allen and James Clark were charged with endangering the welfare of children because police said they were "negligent" with their 6-month-old daughter.

Police said medical records showed the girl had cocaine metabolites in her system. Officers said Allen admitted that there was cocaine in the house.

Investigators said there's "no justifiable reason" for the baby to have cocaine in her system unless cocaine was within her reach or someone was using it around her. Any amount of cocaine in an infant's body can cause serious injury or death, police said.

CYF took emergency custody of the baby and a 1-year-old girl at their home on Broadway Avenue on Aug. 16, court paperwork shows.