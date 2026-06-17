Charges filed against man accused of leading police on dirt bike chase in McDonald Borough

A man is facing dozens of charges after police said he led officers on a dirt bike chase late last month in McDonald Borough.

The McDonald Borough Police Department said in a social media post on Tuesday that Dennis Brown, Jr., 29, of Oakdale, has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and other violations stemming from the alleged incident that occurred on May 30.

Police said that officers spotted Brown riding a dirt bike through McDonald "in a reckless manner" and that he was violating traffic laws, fleeing from police through several jurisdictions when they tried to stop him.

The McDonald Borough Police Department said that charges have been filed against a man who police said led officers on a dirt bike chase through multiple jurisdictions last month. McDonald Police Department / Facebook

Investigators said that using surveillance video, social media content, witness statements, and other information, they were able to identify Brown as the man from the incident.

Police said they were able to obtain a search warrant for evidence related to the incident and served that warrant at a home along Marshall Road in South Fayette Township and seized a helmet, clothing, and gear that matched what was being worn by Brown on the day of the incident.

According to police, Brown was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail.

Brown is facing 25 total charges in connection with the incident and according to court records, he was unable to post bail, which was set at $10,000.

A preliminary hearing for Brown is scheduled for later this month.