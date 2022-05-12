Mayor Gainey calls reduction in traffic stops 'a good thing'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Fewer police traffic stops mean better policing.

That's Mayor Ed Gainey's take our after KDKA Investigates reported drastic reductions in police traffic stops over the past two years, especially in minority neighborhoods.

Despite claims that reduced traffic stops will lead to more crime, Gainey is applauding the move, saying it is building community trust.

In announcing public safety reforms, the mayor reacted positively to KDKA's report that police traffic stops are down by 50 percent, and the decline is even greater in neighborhoods of color.

"You said down 70 percent in neighborhoods of color?" Gainey asked KDKA. "Absolutely it's a good thing."

In December, City Council passed an ordinance banning most traffic stops, but KDKA found police already had drastically reduced the practice over the past two years, especially in minority neighborhoods. In Zone 2, covering the Hill District, traffic stops dropped from 2,850 to 808, a drop of 72 percent. In Zone 5, covering Homewood and Lincoln Larimer, the stops dropped from 2,474 to 865, a drop of 65 percent.

The mayor said this has led to improved police-community relations, and a willingness in the community to supply police with information.

"There's been less altercations between communities of color and the police," Gainey said. "So, at some level, it has to be working, and we're getting more reports from the neighborhood about things that are going on. So, at the end of the day, there is a level of trust that's being built."

But the police union said the reduction in stops is part of an overall policy for police to respond to calls for service, but not be pro-active in suppressing crime. Police Union President Robert Swartzwelder said the lack of "self-initiated" action is compromising public safety.

"Self-initiated police activity is down and violent crime is up," he said in a statement. "Are the two related? A criminologist would definitely say so."

But Gainey said he does not believe fewer stops have led to greater crime.

"We want police to do their job," he said. "We want them to solve crime, and I have faith in our police bureau. I'm not going to stand here and have a conversation about (whether) they're doing the wrong thing. What we want to do is ... continue to do the right thing to make everyone feel welcome."

Councilman Ricky Burgess, who sponsored the bill, is working on new legislation to reduce pedestrian stops and frisking of suspects, which likely will rekindle the debate on what is best for public safety.