Mayor Ed Gainey delivers 2025 budget address to Pittsburgh City Council

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mayor Ed Gainey brought his proposed budget to the city council on Tuesday. In it, he promises no new taxes and a stable budget.

Mayor Gainey spoke for about an hour and a half, and it was as much a budget proposal as it was a reflection on his last four years in office. This is his last budget before the mayoral race next year. He presented a message of strength before a packed city council chamber.

"The state of the city's finances is strong," Mayor Gainey said. "All without raising your taxes."

This comes as the city's finances are heading into a tough time. Coming out of the pandemic, Downtown property values have fallen, and at the end of the year, the American Rescue Plan money is gone. While the city promises no cuts to services, the Bureau of Police will only be budgeted for 800 officers next year. That's down from the budget 850 this year, and the 900 the city has wanted.

"They care very deeply about public safety. They are not going to let the citizens feel unsafe," Acting Police Chief Christopher Ragland said.

Acting Chief Ragland and Deputy Mayor Jake Pawlak say no officers are being cut. This proposal does not fill positions that are currently open. They hope that by moving more civilians into administrative roles, more officers will be on the streets.

"Hiring these new civilian employees, we are not replacing police officers. We are adding new civilian positions, which will allow us to take officers we already have and put more of them into active patrol and investigations," Deputy Mayor Pawlak said.

Councilman Anthony Coghill, who chairs the public safety committee of the council, is satisfied with the number of officers proposed this year. He wants to see a commitment to filling positions in years to come.

"I'm comfortable with it this year, but I hope we continue aggressively putting on recruitment classes and getting the police department up to what it should be–900 officers," Councilman Coghill said.

While some revenues like the jock tax remain in court battles, the mayor's office is expressing confidence in winning its case.

What happens next? Ultimately, the city council has to approve a budget before the end of the year.

City Controller Rachel Heisler had this to say on the proposed budget.

"While I wish more attention had been devoted to the conversation around the future of City finances at today's budget address, I support several of the initiatives the Mayor highlighted today, including Vision Zero, the return of in-person permit applications, and stronger safety protections for our workers. As we monitor the evolving fiscal landscape, it's critical to recognize potential revenue shortfalls amid uncertainties surrounding real estate taxes, earned income taxes, and the facility usage fee. By carefully managing expenditures and exploring alternative revenue sources, we can help safeguard the city's fiscal health while providing essential services. The Controller's Office will collaborate with all City departments to address both immediate needs and long-term sustainability, ensuring these investments promote a safe, inclusive, and resilient Pittsburgh."

The proposed budget can be viewed in detail at this link.