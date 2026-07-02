Western Pennsylvania native Matt Vogt qualifies for upcoming U.S. Amateur championship

A dentist who grew up in the Pittsburgh area has earned a spot in the upcoming U.S. Amateur golf championship -- and set a new record in the state of Indiana while he was at it.

Matt Vogt went to Seneca Valley High School before moving to the state of Indiana, where he has an established practice as a dentist and also is an accomplished amateur golfer.

Vogt made headlines this week when he set the 54-hole scoring record in the 126th Indiana State Amateur, winning the tournament in a playoff, ultimately punching his ticket to Merion Golf Club outside of Philadelphia for the upcoming U.S. Amateur Championship.

At this week's tournament, Vogt, currently listed at No. 319 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, shot 67-64 in the first two rounds of play, setting up for an eventful final round at the Broadmoor Country Club.

On the final hole that third round, Vogt hit what he said was one of the best shots of his life from a wooded area to right of the par 5 fairway.

"I had 224 between a couple trees and had to flight a five iron down, carry it over this bunker and land it perfectly," Vogt said. "That one's going in the memory bank. That was just a dream shot."

Vogt and his playing partner each made a birdie on the hole, returning to the 18th tee for a playoff. In the playoff, Vogt made another birdie, clinching the tournament with the new 54-hole scoring record at 17-under par.

Matt Vogt, a native of western Pennsylvania and dentist by trade in the state of Indiana, has earned a spot in the upcoming U.S. Amateur Championship at Merion Golf Club. Matt Vogt / Instagram

"I came here for some gold this week," Vogt said after winning the tournament. "It's the best win I've ever had. I've had some high finishes and qualified for the Open, but this is the best 54-hole tournament finish I've ever had. I'm on cloud nine."

Last summer, Vogt was able to return to his hometown and the place where he used to be a caddie when he qualified for the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.

When he returned to his old stomping grounds at Oakmont last year, Vogt said he was embracing being an inspiration for others while it was an emotional week, considering that his father had died two months prior to the U.S. Open.

While he did not make the cut at the U.S. Open, Vogt said he leaned into leaving a good memory with fans and making a good impression on them, reminding people that it's never too late to pursue something in your life that you think is really cool.

The upcoming U.S. Amateur at Merion Golf Club is being held from August 10-16.