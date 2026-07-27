Pitt's Mason Heintschel launches campaign to raise funds for UPMC Children's Heart Institute

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel is entering his first full season as the Panthers' starting quarterback, but he's also leading a cause off the field that he's putting his full heart into.

On Monday, Heintschel announced the launch of his "Have a Heart Campaign," aimed at raising funds for the newly opened Heart Institute at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, athletic director Allen Greene and others were at UPMC Children's Hospital in Lawrenceville to lend their support.

Throughout the upcoming season, the campaign will seek to raise awareness and funds to advance care for children with heart conditions and support their families.

"We're here to celebrate sports, philanthropy, but most of all, a shared commitment by a lot of people, but one in particular here today, for helping to improve the lives of our kids and our families," said Diane Hupp, president of UPMC Children's.

Heintschel said he was inspired to lead this campaign by his childhood friend, Lucas Mason, who died when they were young, but donated his heart.

"It's everything," he said about honoring his friend's legacy. "Just to see that he was able to help somebody else out and go through that, it just puts a smile on your face. It's truly a miracle for sure."

"It's inspiring," said Hupp. "My hope is that it spreads to other student-athletes that are able to do this. He obviously sees something more than his career in football. He wants to give back."

There were also patients and their families in attendance. One little girl, named Sloan, recently received a heart transplant, and Heintschel has befriended her and her family.

"It's amazing, and it just makes me feel like we're all going to be okay," said Nora Belansen, Sloan's mother. "I can't help but think that in my head, as a fellow mom, just how proud his family must be, and coach [Narduzzi] and the whole Pitt community."

Heintschel described seeing Sloan recovering after her transplant as "pure joy."

"To see Sloan get the help that she needed, it almost sends a couple tears to the eye," he said. "Just to see that she's able to be thriving now."