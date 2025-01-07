Three people jump out of window to escape house fire in Marshall-Shadeland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three people had to jump out of a window to escape an overnight house fire in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Crews rushed to the scene on Cake Way.

Three people were in the home at the time the fire began. They were forced to jump from a second-story window in order to get out of the home, public safety officials said.

A next-door neighbor helped them escape, authorities said.

One of the people injured their ankle in the fall, but didn't want to go to the hospital, officials said.

But one firefighter was taken to the hospital to treat a shoulder injury, authorities said. He is in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities said they believe it started at the back of the home.

The city Fire Investigation Unit is heading the investigation.