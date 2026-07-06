Mars Borough leaders approve merger ordinance with Adams Township

Mars Borough and Adams Township are one step closer to becoming one municipality.

On Monday, Mars Borough Council members voted 6-1 to approve an ordinance to adopt a joint merger agreement with Adams Township. Last month, Adams Township's supervisors approved the merger ordinance.

If approved in the next step, Mars residents would see lower local taxes, maintaining Adams Township's rate of 3.75 mills for all residents. Also, all mailing addresses would remain the same.

Expenses and services would be consolidated within several departments, like police, public works, and parks and recreation. A merger would lead to 24/7 police coverage and expanded grant opportunities.

The board of supervisors in Adam Township would maintain governance of the news Mars Township, with a new seat opening up during the 2027 election cycle. Mars voters would participate.

"I think when you bring something like this together and you make the cost more efficient for each and every resident and you have the ability to do more things in regards to downtown improvements — street improvements throughout the whole area — it does make it better for everybody," Mars Council President Mike Fleming said.

William Lambert was the lone council member to vote against the ordinance.

"I need more information," Lambert said. "That is it. I need a lot more information."

The decision now falls to the voters of Adams and Mars. The referendum will go on the ballot in November and must pass by a majority in both municipalities.

If approved, the merger would go into effect in 2028. If the referendum fails, the question can't go back on the ballot for five years.