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Pittsburgh's Market Square closed and cleared after fight involving dozens of kids

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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Law enforcement was called to break up a massive fight in Pittsburgh's Market Square on Friday night. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police had to shut down Market Square around 9 p.m. after a series of large fights took place outside of the Chipotle. 

Officers said the fight involved about 40-50 juveniles, and pepper spray had to be used to break it up. 

However, the situation escalated, and officers from multiple zones had to be called in to help clear the area. 

Police recovered three guns from the scene, two of which were found in Market Square, and another was found nearby. 

In total, five adults were arrested, and two boys and two girls were cited. 

Four officers had to be treated for pepper spray exposure, police said. 

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