Over 700 pounds of marijuana worth $3 million found during Pennsylvania Turnpike traffic stop, police say

Two people are facing charges after police said more than $3 million worth of marijuana was found in their van during a traffic stop on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers pulled over a Ram 3500 van on Interstate 76 West in Lower Mifflin Township, Cumberland County, around 9 p.m. on July 9 because it was going 99 mph in a 70 mph zone. Police said the driver, 19-year-old Yackov Bitan of Lakewood, New Jersey, wasn't licensed to drive.

After searching the vehicle, troopers said they learned the van was hauling more than 700 pounds of marijuana and 200 THC vape cartridges. Overall, the drugs had a street value of over $3.3 million, state police said.

Police said the drugs were seized and Bitan and his passenger, 34-year-old Yosef Marchette of Toms River, New Jersey, were arrested.

Both Bitan and Marchette were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. They were arraigned, and their bail was set at $500,000, police said. They're in the Cumberland County Jail pending a preliminary hearing.

It's the latest drug bust on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. In February, troopers in Westmoreland County said they found nearly two pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop. In January, state police said they seized more than 40,000 baggies of fentanyl, also during a stop in Westmoreland County.