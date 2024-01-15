Marc-Andre Fleury moves into second place in all-time NHL wins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Marc-Andre Fleury has moved into second place on the NHL's all-time wins list.

Following a 5-0 victory on Monday over the New York Islanders at the Xcel Energy Center, the Minnesota Wild goaltender secured win No. 552 to break the tie with Patrick Roy. It was a historic moment for the former Pittsburgh Penguin, who has seen more time on the ice recently due to injuries.

Coming into Monday's game, the 39-year-old Fleury was 1-5-0 in his previous six games. He tied Roy on Jan. 6, 2024, as the Wild beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3.

"Catching Patrick is an honor, a guy I look up to growing up. In the moment, I was happy to get the win here for the boys," he said after the game, according to the Associated Press.

Up next on the list for Fleury, who has been with the Minnesota Wild for three seasons, is Martin Brodeur, who sits at No. 1 on the career NHL goaltending wins list after tallying 691 victories over 22 seasons.

On Dec. 31, 2023, Fleury reached another milestone when he became the fourth goalie in NHL history to play in 1,000 games. Brodeur, Roy and Roberto Luongo are the only goalies to have played in more games.

Pittsburgh roots run deep for Marc-Andre Fleury

Fans of the Pittsburgh Penguins have had to watch Marc-Andre Fleury from afar recently, but he has remained a fan favorite in the Steel City.

Fleury was selected No. 1 by the Penguins in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft and instantly became beloved by the fanbase.

Fleury played in 691 regular season games for the Penguins over 13 seasons. He posted a record of 375-216-66 to go along with a 2.58 GAA and a .912 save percentage. He also was on three Stanley Cup-winning teams.

In 2017, Fleury was selected 29th by the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL Expansion Draft. He spent four seasons with the Knights before joining the Wild in 2021.

While saying his goodbyes to Pittsburgh in 2017, Fleury said, "This is like my home. It'll be tough, but I know what's coming. ... And I'm glad people will remember me as a good person, not just a goalie."