Map shows how much snow Pittsburgh area will get, starting during Friday evening's commute

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another round of snow is expected to dump a widespread 1 to 3 inches across the Pittsburgh area, starting during the Friday evening commute.

The snow moves in right around 5 to 6 p.m. Friday and will continue through the first part of the day on Saturday, with a widespread 1 to 3 inches through the morning. North of Pittsburgh, along with the Laurel Highlands and the ridges, could see 2 to 4 inches.

There will still be a few flakes through the day but most of the then-lake effect snow in the afternoon will linger in the Laurel Highlands and ridges and north, which is why those areas are seeing higher accumulation possible.

A winter weather advisory goes until 1 a.m. Sunday. If you're traveling on Saturday, be careful.

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh area's highs try to get closer to normal near freezing but they're still trending below normal for temperatures through mid to late January.

Next week, the region has several more mornings with lows in the teens and single digits with highs only in the 20s so the snow on the ground will stick around and the frigid weather is here to stay for a while.

Remember: if it's too cold for you it's too cold for your pets so bring them inside.

Snow poised to start during evening commute

Pittsburgh Public Works said its road crews are monitoring the snow and preparing to activate winter weather protocols to treat over 1,200 miles of city streets.

Residents who want to report icy roads or areas that haven't been plowed 24 hours after the snow has fallen can call 412-255-2621 or 311.

Pittsburgh residents can track snowplows online. If you live in Allegheny County, you can see who is responsible for plowing your road — whether it's the county, the state or the municipality — on this map.