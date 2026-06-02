Pennsylvania man found dead in Alabama after killing woman, officials say

A man accused of killing a woman in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, was found dead in Alabama.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said Michael Boccia was found dead in his vehicle on Monday night from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound near Cullman, which is about 45 miles north of Birmingham. Boccia was wanted in connection with the death of 37-year-old Keshia M. Gonzalez, who was found dead on Monday morning at an apartment in Manheim Borough.

"Armed and dangerous" man found dead

The district attorney's office said police were called to the Manheim apartment around 7:30 a.m. on Monday for reports of gunshots and a woman yelling for help. At the scene, officers found Gonzalez shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told authorities that they saw Boccia leaving the scene in a maroon sedan. Police later said they were looking for him and considered him "armed and dangerous."

Around 11 p.m. on Monday, Boccia called the Manheim Borough Police Department, threatening to commit suicide, the district attorney's office said. He was tracked to Cullman, and Boccia was found dead by police.

"The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was requested to conduct an independent investigation," the Cullman Police Department said in a news release. "District Attorney Champ Crocker responded to the scene, and an autopsy has been ordered."

Boccia, of York, was charged with homicide and other offenses in the death of Gonzalez. The district attorney's office said the shooting appeared to be "related to a domestic incident."

The district attorney's office said "multiple witnesses," including family members, told investigators that the 36-year-old Boccia called them on Monday and stated that he had "done something bad."