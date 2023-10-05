Man taken to the hospital after truck hit by CSX train in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was taken to the hospital after a crash between a truck and a CSX train in Pittsburgh.

The crash happened late Wednesday night just before 11 p.m. on the city's South Side.

Police say the truck that was hit is believed to have entered the train tracks on the South Side at the S. 18th Street crossing where it was hit by the train.

The train pushed the truck several blocks down to the area of S. 16th Street.

Police say the man who was driving the truck was in his 60's and was taken to the hospital by medics and was last listed in stable condition.

CSX Police are leading the investigation into the crash.

The railroad tracks are expected to reopen once the vehicle is cleared from the scene.