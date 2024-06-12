Man taken into custody by SWAT officers after hours-long standoff in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a lengthy standoff in Harrison Township.

Allegheny County Police say that 47-year-old Lonny Pittman along Linden Street just before 2:30 p.m.

Police say that the incident started just before 1:30 a.m. when Harrison Township Police officers were trying to serve Pittman with an involuntary commitment order.

A man was arrested Tuesday after an hours-long standoff in Harrison Township. Allegheny County Police say the incident started when officers were trying to serve the man with an involuntary commitment order. Don Klinsky Fine Art Photography

According to police, when officers showed up, Pittman barricaded himself inside the home with multiple knives.

Police say they used an irritant to get Pittman out of the home and when he came out, he ran at officers with knives.

SWAT officers then used bean bag rounds and a Taser to take Pittman into custody.

Pittman is facing numerous charges including resisting arrest and aggravated assault of law enforcement officers.