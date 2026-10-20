Pennsylvania man stole more than $118,000 from relative, officials say

A man from Westmoreland County is accused of stealing more than $110,000 from a relative's financial accounts.

Ronald Palicka is facing theft, access device fraud, and receiving stolen property charges in connection with the incident, according to a news release from the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office.

According to the news release, police said Palicka moved money from the victim's account into his own personal accounts to pay various bills and subscriptions, including Chewy, cable TV, Apple, Omaha Steaks, and Advanced Auto. The district attorney's office said the man from Jeannette stole more than $118,000 from the victim's accounts.

The district attorney's office said the investigation began after the North Huntingdon Township Police Department was contacted by the victim's grandson, who reported that a relative had been taking money from the victim's bank account for years.

Police obtained documentation and bank statements detailing transactions dating back to December 2023, and investigators also learned that Palicka was assigned power of attorney for the victim in 2011, the district attorney's office said.

The news release said investigators were provided a check made out to Palicka for $12,000 from the victim's account in 2021, though police believe the thefts began as early as July 2020.

Online court records show Palicka is due back in court later this month for his preliminary hearing. He was taken to the Westmoreland County Jail, but later posted his $125,000 bail, according to online court records.