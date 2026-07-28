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Man stabbed near Westmoreland County trail, Pennsylvania State Police say

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
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Mike Darnay

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A man is facing charges following an alleged stabbing that happened near a Westmoreland County walking trail on Sunday morning.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said that Chase Horton, 23, has been arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing that happened Sunday morning in a wooded area near the Five Star Trail in Hempfield Township. 

Pennsylvania State Police troopers said the stabbing happened between two men who live in tents in the area and that Horton was confronted by the other man, who said he felt his tent was disturbed.

When the man walked away from an altercation with Horton, he told troopers he was approached from behind, put in a headlock and stabbed under his armpit by Horton. 

The man who was stabbed was taken to Forbes Hospital for treatment. An update on his condition wasn't given.

The charges Horton is facing include aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. 

Court records show that Horton is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $25,000 bail and he has a preliminary hearing scheduled for early next month. 

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