Man shot, killed inside Mount Oliver home

By Garrett Behanna

By Garrett Behanna

MOUNT OLIVER (KDKA) -- A man was found shot to death in Mount Oliver on Saturday.

Allegheny County police were notified around 12:30 p.m. Saturday of a shooting in the 100 block of Amanda Avenue. 

First responders found an adult male deceased at the scene. Preliminary information shows the victim was shot in the doorway of his residence, according to a media release from county police.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

