Man critically injured after shooting in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting at a rental home in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood on Thursday.

Pittsburgh police said officers responded to Wynoka Street at Brownsville Road shortly before noon after a man called 911 saying he'd been shot. 

kdka pittsburgh carrick neighborhood
A was shot on Wynoka Street at Brownsville Road in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood.  (Photo: KDKA)

When first responders got there, they found a man in his 20s on the first floor of the home with a gunshot wound to his chest. Police said he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Police said they don't know how many people live inside the rental home, which has several private bedrooms with a common area. 

Investigators didn't release any details on potential suspects. 

The mobile crime unit processed the scene and detectives with the violent crime unit are handling the investigation. 

