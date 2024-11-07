Man set on fire after being stabbed to death in Pennsylvania, authorities say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania man was killed and then set on fire before his body was left along the side of the road, authorities said.

On Wednesday around 2:30 a.m., crews were called to brush fire along State Route 56 in Cambria County, but crews at the scene found a body, with officials saying the death was "very suspicious," CBS affiliate WTAJ reported. On Thursday, the Cambria County coroner identified the body as 54-year-old Barry Senior Jr.

Officials said, according to the TV station, that Senior's cause of death was massive blood loss due to multiple stab wounds and he appeared to be strangled. He was then reportedly set on fire after his death and left along the side of the road.

Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer reportedly said law enforcement does not believe the 54-year-old man was killed where his body was found.

A person who had Senior's car in another county is now in custody on other charges, but WTAJ reported that he remains a suspect in Senior's death.

Senior's family said he was last seen on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m., the TV station reported, adding that it was believed he was going to see someone who he met on the internet. Neugebauer could not comment on whether they knew each other, WTAJ reported.

"Please be careful with who you meet on the internet and how you interact with them," Neugebauer said, according to the TV station. "When something like this happens it is so important to remind everyone of the dangers of the internet."

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the police.