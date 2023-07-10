Person seriously injured in Downtown Pittsburgh stabbing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A person was seriously injured after he was stabbed in Downtown Pittsburgh on Monday afternoon.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the victim was found stabbed in the chest after police were called to the area of Smithfield Street and Seventh Avenue around 1:20 p.m.

EMS took the victim to the hospital in serious condition, police said.

Officials didn't release any other details about the victim but said he wasn't forthcoming with information for police.

There's been no word on any arrests or potential suspects. Police said the investigation is ongoing.