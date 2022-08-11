Man gets 8 to 16 years for shooting his ex in front of her children in Reserve Township

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was sentenced to 8 to 16 years for shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head three times in front of her children, Allegheny County prosecutors announced Thursday.

Joseph Hogg, accused of shooting Brenna Richards in Reserve Township in 2021, pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempted homicide, aggravated assault, burglary and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

At Hogg's sentencing hearing, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said Richards detailed the impact the shooting had on her and her children.

According to the criminal complaint, Hogg admitted to police that he went to his Richards' house on Spring Garden Avenue, rammed her door, "blacked out," then shot her multiple times while her children watched.

The judge sentenced Hogg to prison followed by 4 years of probation.